LaGrange police charge alleged drug dealer with murder after man dies of overdose

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Ronald Lawrence.

On April 24, LaGrange police and the Troup County Coroner’s Office began an investigation into the death of Ronald Lawrence that occurred at 302 Ragland Street in LaGrange. Evidence collected at the scene suggested his death may have been an overdose.

Lawrence’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime lab for an autopsy. The cause of death was revealed to have been a lethal dose of the drug Fentanyl.

During the investigation, evidence collected at the scene and interviews conducted with other people, revealed that Lawrence was purchasing pills, purported to be Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, commonly known on the street as Roxicontin, from a drug supplied here in LaGrange. During this investigation, the LaGrange Police Department was able to obtain pills being sold by this supplier and have them tested by the GBI crime lab. When these pills were tested they were found to test positive for Fentanyl, the drug which ultimately led to Lawrence’s death.

On August 18, Demonta Williams was arrested and charged with felony murder, distribution of a schedule II narcotic and the use of a telecommunication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Williams is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.

