Lee County Schools make changes to COVID-19 exposure, quarantine policy

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Schools are changing the way positive COVID-19 cases are handled.

The district says all close contact staff and students who are not fully vaccinated or wearing masks will be sent home and required to stay at home for 10 full days.

If the student or employee is fully vaccinated or wore a mask, they will be allowed to remain at school but will have their symptoms monitored.

Before today, the district was not making close contact cases stay at home.

Wearing a mask is still optional in the district.

