Nearly 6,000 people in Alabama schools test positive for COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama health officials say nearly 6,000 people in several school districts in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and local parents are concerned.

“I think with that number of cases and they keep going up, then they need to go back to virtual,” said Jerome Agnew who has children that attend Phenix City schools.

With all 67 counties in Alabama now at high risk of spreading COVID-19 and the rise of the Delta variant, parents are concerned about their children’s safety in school.

“I think that they should have some kind of mandate for the kids,” said Phenix City grandparent, Victor Jackson as he expressed his concerns about his grandchildren.

Officials say they understand those concerns. In fact, data from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicates that 5,970 people within Alabama schools testing positive for COVID-19.

“That much exposure is not good,” said Agnew.

“We’re encouraging everyone who is eligible to obtain a vaccine,” said Tim Hatch, Administrative Assistant for the Eastern District of Alabama’s Department of Public Health.

Another safety measure Phenix city parents say schools should consider doing is offering virtual schooling.

“I think the virtual is a better option than having my kids in school around a bunch of other kids that could possibly expose them and or bring the stuff back home -- expose me,” said Agnew.

“We are looking at a lot of our schools requiring masks for students which is a good thing because with the delta variant, whether you’re vaccinated or not, it is encouraged that you continue to wear masks and social distance,” said Hatch.

Although the guidelines vary for each school, Hatch says back to school guidance was created a week ago to help superintendents and principals.

“If my kids having to go there and my grandkids, I want them to at least wear a mask or either be tested,” said Jackson.

