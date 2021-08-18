Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle break-in suspect.

Deandrian Marquel Martin was identified as the suspect in numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred over the summer in residential areas of Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department has obtained 18 warrants on Martin and more charges for additional vehicle break-ins may be coming.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Deandrian Marquel Martin, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

