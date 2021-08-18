Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect

Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect
Opelika police searching for car break-in suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle break-in suspect.

Deandrian Marquel Martin was identified as the suspect in numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred over the summer in residential areas of Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department has obtained 18 warrants on Martin and more charges for additional vehicle break-ins may be coming.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Deandrian Marquel Martin, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
‘Y’all took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
CONFIRMED: Tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Ambulance
Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
James Jackson II
James Jackson II
Three Troup County schools are moving to virtual learning after students tested positive for...
Three Troup Co. schools move to virtual learning after students test positive for COVID-19
Handcuffs
LaGrange police charge alleged drug dealer with murder after man dies of overdose