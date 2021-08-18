Phenix City police investigate school threat; parents voice concerns

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Right now, we’re working to learn more about a potential threat that happened at Central High School.

It led to dozens of cars lined up in front of the school and into the street after parents found out about it.

One by one, parents rushed to Central High School to pick their kids up due to a potential threat. Electra Harris says her daughter texted her around 11 a.m.

“She texted me and said that a lot of the children were leaving school. A lot of the parents were picking up their children because they were concerned about a protest or they were concerned about someone shooting,” said Harris.

Phenix City police say there were several social media posts about rumors of a possible dress code protest and a shooting. The post originated in Atlanta after two people were in custody at the Smyrna Police Department due to a shots fired incident on Friday, Aug. 13. The post had been sent out to several schools with the initials CHS around the states of Alabama and Georgia.

Although concerned, Harris says she immediately contacted the school but wasn’t able to receive much information. However, after they completed their investigation, finding no signs of a shooter or a protest, Harris says she felt comfortable with her daughter staying at school.

“So I felt a lot more safe knowing that they did an investigation, that there were police at the sight and that my daughter has a phone,” said Harris.

While Harris says she was happy with the way staff handled the situation, Erika Emory says she’s still deciding whether to let her son go back to school tomorrow.

“If we’re supposed to rely on social media to make us aware that there’s something going on at school, I mean that’s just -- that’s not fair to parents,” said Emory.

Emory says she actually found out about the potential threat last night and immediately emailed school officials.

“I emailed Dr. Parker and my sister emailed one of the counselors to let them know. We even sent screenshots of the conversation between my niece and...whoever the kid was that was texting her about it,” said Emory.

While she says staff and administrators normally do a good job keep everyone safe, she didn’t allow her son to go to school today.

As of now, Superintendent Dr. Randy Wilkes says all students are safe.

