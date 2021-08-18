Business Break
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police and school board members are on the scene of an alleged shooting threat at Central High School.

The threat was made on social media. According to Cheryl Tally, the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Phenix City Schools, says all students and staff are safe.

The parent pick-up line for the school is backed up into the street. WTVM News Leader 9 has crews on the scene.

Stay with us as we work to gather more details.

