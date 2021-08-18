Business Break
Three Troup Co. schools move to virtual learning after students test positive for COVID-19

Three Troup County schools are moving to virtual learning after students tested positive for COVID-19.
Three Troup County schools are moving to virtual learning after students tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Troup County Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Troup County schools are moving to virtual learning after students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Troup County School System’s website, the school system became aware of a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the schools. As a result, the schools will be moving to virtual learning on August 19-20 for all students at Long Cane Elementary, Rosemont Elementary and Long Cane Middle Schools.

All staff members should report to their school building unless they are on leave.

The schools plan to reopen on Monday, August 23, however the school district will reassess the situation on Sunday.

Students are encouraged to check their Canvas messages as well as their student email accounts for teacher instructions. If a student does not have access to internet connectivity, there will be an opportunity to make-up missed assignments. If you would like to request a hotspot, please contact your principal.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, the school district has made the decision to suspend all athletics and extracurricular activities at these schools.

