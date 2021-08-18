Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
‘Y’all took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim
School closings
LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley
Possible tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
CONFIRMED: Tornado damage reported near Pinecrest Dr. in Americus
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Ambulance
Emergency crews recover drowning victim near 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway
In this May 14, 2019, file photo soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware,...
EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama.
Alabama’s hospital crisis intensifies; 29 now waiting for ICU beds
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake