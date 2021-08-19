ADPH: Phone calls about Medicare not coming from us

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.

One of the phones numbers from which calls appear to be coming is a county health department. However, there are many legitimate reasons public health may be calling that include notification about COVID-19 test results.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris advises people who get these fraudulent Medicare calls to never provide any personal information such as Social Security numbers or addresses. The public is advised to hang up if they receive such calls.

