Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ADPH: Phone calls about Medicare not coming from us

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are...
The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.

One of the phones numbers from which calls appear to be coming is a county health department. However, there are many legitimate reasons public health may be calling that include notification about COVID-19 test results.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris advises people who get these fraudulent Medicare calls to never provide any personal information such as Social Security numbers or addresses. The public is advised to hang up if they receive such calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior and State Court Clerk’s office...
Former chief deputy clerk, finance director of Superior Court Clerk’s Office charged with bank fraud, other charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Funeral arrangements set for 12-year-old murder victim
Lee County Schools make changes to COVID-19 exposure, quarantine policy

Latest News

Opelika police searching for two burglary suspects seen on camera
Opelika police searching for two burglary suspects seen on camera
Alabama’s July unemployment rate falls to 3.2%
Columbus Technical College holds inaugural ‘Techchella’ event
Columbus Technical College holds inaugural ‘Techchella’ event
I have had COVID. Should I get vaccinated? UAB doctor says ‘yes’
The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus
The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus