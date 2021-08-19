Alternative Baseball League makes return to Chattahoochee valley

Business Break
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With 80 teams across 34 states, there’s a baseball league rising across the country and they’re looking for more who want to participate.

There are currently local teams in Columbus and Auburn.

“Look out Covid-19, here comes Alternative Baseball’s movement to hashtag ‘Power Through Perceptions’ and guess what Chattahoochee Valley?! We’re back! Yes that’s right and we could not be any more ecstatic,” exclaimed Taylor Duncan.

Coming to a field near you, Alternative Baseball is getting set to make its grand return.

League Commissioner, Taylor Duncan shares more about what’s ahead.

“Alternative Baseball provides the authentic baseball experience for teens and adults age 15 and older with autism and other disabilities. For physical and social enrichment in life on and off the baseball diamond,” said Duncan.

Alternative baseball took a hit from COVID-19, but now they’re ready to get back in the swing of things.

“As a person on the autism spectrum I was denied the opportunity to play competitive sports growing up. I wanted the same opportunities to enrich and grow and foster friendships like everybody else,” followed Duncan.

Duncan says the league could use some support via sponsorships.

“Anything the general public can help us with in donations would genuinely help because a lot of that had been cut off because of the disease,” said Duncan.

Alternative baseball is a total hit and an opportunity to swing for the fences for some community all-stars.

Besides teams in Columbus and Auburn, if other cities in the viewing area would like to start a team, there is grant funding to help. Visit the Alternative Baseball website for more information.

