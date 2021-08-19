BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A Buena Vista baseball team is looking for your help to get to a national baseball tournament.

The Buena Vista Grays Youth Baseball Team is raising money to get to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to get to the Josh Gibson Youth Classic on August 26. Coach Sammy Daniels told News Leader 9 that the team is composed of minority kids who’ve never played the game of baseball before now.

Daniels said they were invited because they live near Marion County, where the legendary Negro League Baseball player was from, and they felt it was only right to have a team from his home town compete in the tournament.

“Anybody who plays baseball or been around baseball knows Josh Gibson is the black Babe Ruth,” said Coach Daniels. “Josh Gibson has been mentioned to be the most prolific baseball player ever, and coming from Buena vista Georgia being that close to us we thought it was significant to get a baseball team to Pittsburg.”

The team’s goal is to raise $17,000 for their trip. So far, they’ve received contributions from different groups in Buena Vista. For more information, click here.

