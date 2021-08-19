EAMC seeing record-breaking patient volume

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) Medical professionals have been exhausted, overworked, and struggling through out this pandemic. Now, a new challenge arises - a lack of space in emergency rooms due to sheer volume of patients coming in leaves them feeling a new level of hopelessness.

From just Tuesday, East Alabama Medical Center reported seeing over 250 patients between their three ER locations, reporting wait times were eight hours or higher because of the ICU bed usage.

“It is very challenging when we have the numbers that we do and we know we aren’t even close to the end of this surge,” said Amy Brandon, EAMC executive director of Emergency Services.

“It may mean that your definitive care may not be available at the hospital that you go to. You may end up finding yourself having to be transferred because there literally is not room,” said Dr. Don Williamson.

From the beginning of the pandemic, EAMC has placed additional tents outside their emergency rooms to help accommodate the extra patient volume, and even opened up freestanding ER’s in Auburn and their Lanier campus, but still are seeing record breaking volumes.

”Our volumes are 30 percent higher than they have ever been in history,” said Austin Bayles.

Bayles, who serves as EAMC’s EMS operations manager, says it’s a numbing feeling wanting to give patients the level of care they deserve but knowing there are limitations.

”When the volumes are that high, you want to go out and help someone, but you’re still waiting - that’s a hard pill to swallow from the paramedic side,” he expressed.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, hospitals also face limitations as more staff leave the job, become traveling nurses, or get COVID and can’t work.

Brandon says while they struggle through the surge, there is one thing that can help.

“If you have gotten a vaccination, then, you are much less likely to need a hospital bed, which means we can take care of others who desperately need that bed,” she explained.

While medical workers continue to work long hours, they say they wish the community could put down “the division” and do the human thing to help - whether that’s social distancing, mask wearing, or both.

