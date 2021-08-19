Business Break
Former chief deputy clerk, finance director of Superior Court Clerk’s Office indicted regarding alleged financial misconduct

A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior and State Court Clerk’s office was indicted today as a result of an FBI investigation.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior Court Clerk’s Office was indicted as a result of an FBI investigation.

Willie Demps abruptly retired in December of 2019 in the middle of a transitional audit. His predecessor, Danielle Forte, called for an investigation into cash deposits, money seized in crime raids, and overall office operations.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was asked by Forte to request the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter and also to request the FBI to inquire into potential missing funds.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit were all in on the investigation with the help of an internal expert certified public accountant.

The investigation is on going. Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

