Lee Co. hosts Community Vaccination Day

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials say the only hope to help Alabama residents through the pandemic is for them to get vaccinated.

“Ladies and gentleman, this COVID thing is serious and we need to take it serious,” said Lee County’s District 5 Commissioner, Richard LaGrand Senior.

With Alabama still the least vaccinated state, Lee County officials are hosting Community Vaccination Day until 8 p.m. CST at the health department in Opelika. With no appointment necessary, people can get a rapid COVID test and have their results within 48 hours and get vaccinated.

Annie Marbury, member of the Lee County NAACP’s Executive Branch, organized the event.

“I think our chances and our hope is in getting vaccinated,” said Marbury.

Christine Bradshaw, Lee County NAACP’s Community Chair, says she is one of the many Alabama residents who got COVID-19 before getting vaccinated.

“I am a COVID pneumonia survivor. Jan. 13 was the foreshadowing of my life. I was in the hospital for a whole week fighting for my life,” said Bradshaw.

Whether vaccinated or getting a COVID-19 test consistently, officials say their message is simple - mask it or casket.

One Alabama resident says the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state are why she also got her 1-year-old son tested today.

“It’s definitely devastating. We’re trying to get out of this. We’re not trying to stay in this so if we bring the community together and they all understand it, I think we’ll thrive a lot better,” said parent, Brittani Kirk.

One healthcare worker, Formeeca Tripp, says events like this help with vaccine hesitancy.

“Meeting people where they are, you know, as far as their level of understanding and what they’re wiling to do -- more people are wiling to get vaccinated and or get tested,” said Tripp.

Alabama’s next community vaccination day will be held at Mt. Pelia Baptist Church in Waverly Aug. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

