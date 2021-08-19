More Storms Around for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though Fred is long gone from the Chattahoochee Valley, the tropical air mass left behind in its wake continues to keep the humidity running high – though we expect nothing less for the middle of August, right? Even though afternoon temperatures will only top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, the muggy air will make it feel like the upper 90s and triple digits during the hottest part of the day. Fortunately, scattered showers and storms will help to cool us off during the evenings for the rest of the week with rain coverage around 40-60% through the weekend. With so much moisture in the atmosphere, any storms that move in and develop can produce some heavy downpours, and of course some lightning and strong wind gusts, too.

High pressure building in across the Deep South next week should bring rain coverage down a touch each day (20-40%), and thus temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s. So, still no signs of fall in the forecast! Grace and Henri are still going strong in the Caribbean and Atlantic respectively, but neither system will have any impacts on us in the Southeast.

