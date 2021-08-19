Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More Storms Around for the Rest of the Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though Fred is long gone from the Chattahoochee Valley, the tropical air mass left behind in its wake continues to keep the humidity running high – though we expect nothing less for the middle of August, right? Even though afternoon temperatures will only top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, the muggy air will make it feel like the upper 90s and triple digits during the hottest part of the day. Fortunately, scattered showers and storms will help to cool us off during the evenings for the rest of the week with rain coverage around 40-60% through the weekend. With so much moisture in the atmosphere, any storms that move in and develop can produce some heavy downpours, and of course some lightning and strong wind gusts, too.

High pressure building in across the Deep South next week should bring rain coverage down a touch each day (20-40%), and thus temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s. So, still no signs of fall in the forecast! Grace and Henri are still going strong in the Caribbean and Atlantic respectively, but neither system will have any impacts on us in the Southeast.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Increasing Rain Chances Friday & Saturday
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Back to the Basics (Forecast Wise!)
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go