Muscogee County Jail temporarily suspends visitation amid rise in COVID cases

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County jail is suspending all visitation temporarily due to a rise in inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, this decision is effective immediately.

All people entering the Muscogee County Jail will be subject to temperature checks, hand sanitizing, mask, and social distancing protocols.

Attorney/inmate visits are not affected by this measure and shall continue at this time. Also, inmates will continue to have the everyday ability to communicate with their loved ones by phone at this time.

The Muscogee County Jail lobby will remain open for other jail business, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

