OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On August 16, around 9:00 p.m. the Opelika Police Department responded to a robbery in the 1600 Block of S. Fox Run Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated that he was taking trash to the dumpster when he was approached by an unknown male, approximately 5-foot-6, wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a face mask. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim while demanding the whereabouts of his car keys and wallet. The victim was then ordered to get face down on the ground while the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 43KP971.

The vehicle has not been recovered.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police at at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for robbery suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Opelika police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2021. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.