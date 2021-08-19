Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigate report of explosives in truck near Library of Congress, AP sources say

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.
Man claims $500,000 Powerball prize just in the nick of time
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior and State Court Clerk’s office...
Former chief deputy clerk, finance director of Superior Court Clerk’s Office indicted regarding alleged financial misconduct