Rep. Ferguson discusses situation in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The images and events unfolding in Afghanistan are gut-wrenching. Just one day after the White House pledged safe travel to the Kabul airport, the US Embassy is saying it’s is not safe amid the Taliban takeover.

Congressman Drew Ferguson says now is not the time to debate about the success of a 20 year mission.

“There’s no country in the world that should leave its citizens behind and prayers need to be with those Americans and those people who are not members to the Taliban, women, and children who we know are about to the brutally tortured and murdered,” Ferguson

Representative Ferguson stopped by our WTVM studios Wednesday morning while he was in town for the Columbus Rotary Club, part of a tour through Georgia’s third congressional district.

“It’s unbelievable, with a dangerous part of the world, that such a move - we would not have been engaged with our allies. Our allies are concerned about our level of commitment now and our enemies are laughing at us,” he said.

Despite the US Embassy’s warning, the state department says they have communicated directly with all US citizens enrolled with Embassy specific instructions about when and where to go for evacuation flight.

“The final elements of additional military forces continue to flow into Kabul with about 4500 in place as we speak. They are trained and equipped to defend themselves and their operations. There have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban,” said Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd.

Lloyd says their lines of communication remain open with the Taliban.

