Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting investigation on Vernon Ferry Road.

On August 17, at approximately 6:36 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in regards to a person that had possibly been shot on Vernon Ferry Road. Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim, 41-year-old Steven Crowder, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, before being taken to an area hospital for treatment, Crowder stated that he and a suspect who he named, were engaged in a verbal argument when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at him striking him in the abdomen and arm.

Investigators were able to name 38-year-old Roy Ross as the suspect. Ross was taken into custody by deputies and investigators after attempting to elude capture on August 18.

Ross is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain felonies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

