Wetter Forecast to End the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, rain and storms will be in greater number late in the evening and night on Thursday, and we will deal with more scattered showers and storms going into Friday and Saturday with a 40-60% coverage of rain and storms. As always, the best coverage will come during the afternoon and evening hours and highs will hold in the 80s on those days that we see better chances of rain and storms. The coverage of rain could be a little less on Sunday, and then heading into next week, we will have a lower overall chance at one of those showers or storms with the coverage in the 20-40% range for the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

