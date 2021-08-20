Business Break
Columbus Technical College holds inaugural ‘Techchella’ event
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Tech has created a new tradition for their students.. The school hosted their first annual “Techchella” music event tonight.

It’s a concert series based off the popular music festival Coachella. Four local artist performed all different genres of music.

This event is a ‘Welcome Back’ to college for the students and to showcase local artists in the community.

Food trucks were available and there was also games to play while listening to the artists perform.

‘’Just wanted to have something different and fun to celebrate the new school year,“ said Breanna Barnes, Student Affairs Specialist.

The performers say they had a great time at the event.

“This is my first time performing at a school I didn’t go to so that’s dope,” said recording artist, Ria706.

Columbus Tech plans to host this same event again in the spring with more artists and food trucks.

