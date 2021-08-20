Sports Overtime: Week 1 Lineup
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for a new season of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!
It’s Week 1 of Sports Overtime.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 1:
- Callaway at Opelika
- Central at Peach County
- Park Crossing at Auburn
- Russell County at Smiths Station
- Valley at Beauregard
- Carroll at Eufaula
- Georgiana at Lanett
- Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy
- Northside at Columbus
- Harris County at Troup
- Brookstone at Calvary Christian
- Jordan at Pacelli
- Spencer at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Kendrick at Terrell County
- Upson-Lee at LaGrange
