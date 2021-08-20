Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sports Overtime: Week 1 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for a new season of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 1 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 1:

  • Callaway at Opelika
  • Central at Peach County
  • Park Crossing at Auburn
  • Russell County at Smiths Station
  • Valley at Beauregard
  • Carroll at Eufaula
  • Georgiana at Lanett
  • Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy
  • Northside at Columbus
  • Harris County at Troup
  • Brookstone at Calvary Christian
  • Jordan at Pacelli
  • Spencer at B.E.S.T. Academy
  • Kendrick at Terrell County
  • Upson-Lee at LaGrange

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior and State Court Clerk’s office...
Former chief deputy clerk, finance director of Superior Court Clerk’s Office charged with bank fraud, other charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Funeral arrangements set for 12-year-old murder victim
Lee County Schools make changes to COVID-19 exposure, quarantine policy

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Columbus Lions MVP QB Learns from Losing Arena Football Championship
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Lions MVP QB Learns from Losing Arena Football Championship
In the Huddle: Callaway Cavaliers
In the Huddle: Callaway Cavaliers
A Buena Vista baseball team is looking for your help to get to a national baseball tournament.
The Buena Vista Grays Youth Baseball Team is raising money to get to Pittsburgh
Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Callaway at Opelika
Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Callaway at Opelika