Sports Overtime: Week 1 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for a new season of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 1 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 1:

Callaway at Opelika

Central at Peach County

Park Crossing at Auburn

Russell County at Smiths Station

Valley at Beauregard

Carroll at Eufaula

Georgiana at Lanett

Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy

Northside at Columbus

Harris County at Troup

Brookstone at Calvary Christian

Jordan at Pacelli

Spencer at B.E.S.T. Academy

Kendrick at Terrell County

Upson-Lee at LaGrange

