Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a weekend homicide.

Saturday, 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard was found laying in the roadway and suffering from gunshot wounds along 13th Avenue in Columbus.

Today, an obtained an arrest warrant for a juvenile. Police say the juvenile was taken into custody at their residence without incident.

A Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 23 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

To give anonymous information, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.

