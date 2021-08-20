Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a weekend homicide.

Saturday, 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard was found laying in the roadway and suffering from gunshot wounds along 13th Avenue in Columbus.

Today, an obtained an arrest warrant for a juvenile. Police say the juvenile was taken into custody at their residence without incident.

A Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 23 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

To give anonymous information, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A former chief deputy clerk and finance director of the Superior and State Court Clerk’s office...
Former chief deputy clerk, finance director of Superior Court Clerk’s Office charged with bank fraud, other charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after shooting incident on Vernon Ferry Rd.
Funeral arrangements set for 12-year-old murder victim

Latest News

Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
WALB
Lee Co. Schools reinstates mask requirement due to rise in COVID cases
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Opelika police searching for two burglary suspects seen on camera
Opelika police searching for two burglary suspects seen on camera