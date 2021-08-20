Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a weekend homicide.
Saturday, 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard was found laying in the roadway and suffering from gunshot wounds along 13th Avenue in Columbus.
Today, an obtained an arrest warrant for a juvenile. Police say the juvenile was taken into custody at their residence without incident.
A Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 23 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org.
To give anonymous information, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.
