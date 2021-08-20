Keep the Umbrella Around for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head toward the weekend, a more unsettled weather pattern will take over again as a trough of low pressure sets up over the Eastern U.S., allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop each afternoon and evening. This type of weather pattern will also support a chance of showers and during the morning too, but even with the elevated rain coverage through the weekend, no day looks to be a washout. Just expect some more clouds around and rain at times, so have the umbrella and WTVM Weather app with you this weekend. With more clouds and higher rain coverage Friday through Sunday, afternoon highs will likely only top out in the mid to upper 80s. By Monday, we will begin the transition back to a somewhat drier and hotter pattern. Rain coverage will drop from 30-40% on Monday to 10-30% for the rest of the week. Thus, afternoon highs will climb back into the 90s. Though next week shouldn’t be *as* muggy, we’ll still have to keep an eye out for the possibility of heat index values nearing the triple digits.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Grace is a hurricane again after making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, and will move back over land into central Mexico tonight before dissipating over the weekend. The Northeast U.S. is under the gun for a hurricane strike from Henri by late in the weekend though, with strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rain all a concern for coastal New England. Neither of these systems will impact us though, so we’ll embrace the reprieve in the wake of Fred earlier this week.

