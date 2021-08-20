Business Break
Lee Co. Schools reinstates mask requirement due to rise in COVID cases

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Schools is now requiring masks for all students, employees and visitors. The mask requirement is effective Monday, Aug. 23.

According to a statement released, Lee Co. Schools had 105 positive cases within the first week of school, and 2 days into the second week there were 88 additional cases.

Face coverings are required inside all Lee County Schools facilities. This requirement will remain in place until further notice.

