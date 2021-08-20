Business Break
Advertisement

Local officials weigh in on booster for Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Top U.S. Health officials now say a booster is needed for adequate protection.
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - White House officials announced their plan to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans, who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

They are citing new evidence of weakening vaccine protection against symptomatic infection over time, but, where does that leave people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when it comes to boosters?

Across the country, there are three COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use authorization, for two of them, the ones made by Pfizer and Moderna. Top U.S. Health officials now say a booster is needed for adequate protection.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you still have a high degree of protection from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 severe disease, hospitalization and death.”, said Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States. “The J & J vaccine was not administered in the U.S. until March of 2021 and we expect more data on J & J in the coming weeks.”

For the two mRNA vaccines, three recent studies found waning protection over time against symptomatic infection. prompting officials to put a booster plan in motion, beginning September 20th, for those adults who got their second dose of vaccine eight months ago. All pending the green light from the FDA and CDC. But, what about those who received the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine? They too will likely need a booster.

“We have been told to administer booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna. We have not had any indication for the Jansen vaccine.”, said Pam Kirkland with Columbus Health Department. “We’ll be administering those booster shot as soon as we’re given the greenlight from the state department of health.”

When that data comes in U.S. health officials say they’ll keep Americans up to date on a timely plan for booster shots for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well.

Columbus Health Department officials told News Leader 9, people can request which manufacturer they want for their COVID-19 shots. They will also begin offering the third round of shots on September 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

