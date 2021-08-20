Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus

The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus
The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The New Georgia Project will host several free vaccine and ice cream events both tomorrow and Saturday.

Vaccines will be available at no cost for people age 12 and older. Masks will be available and are encouraged.

Friday, August 20:

12 p.m.-1 p.m. at Shirley Winston Park, 5025 Steam Mill Road

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. at Elizabeth Canty Homes, 2000 Cusseta Road

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at Edgewood Park, 1523 Morris Road

Saturday, August 21:

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. at Flea Market City, 3338 Victory Drive

2:30 p.m-3:30 p.m. at South Columbus United Methodist Church, 1213 Benning Drive

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2312 Ellen Avenue

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead after his car fell on him in a freak accident.
Columbus man dies in freak accident after car falls on him
Police respond to alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Police investigate alleged shooting threat at Central High School; faculty, students safe
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus
First American Airlines flight lands in Columbus

Latest News

Local officials weigh in on booster for Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Local officials weigh in on booster for Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Muscogee County Jail temporarily suspends visitation
Muscogee County Jail temporarily suspends visitation amid rise in COVID cases
COVID-19 vaccine
New vaccine requirement for nursing homes could increase employee shortage in Georgia
Alternative Baseball League makes return to Chattahoochee valley
Alternative Baseball League makes return to Chattahoochee valley