The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The New Georgia Project will host several free vaccine and ice cream events both tomorrow and Saturday.

Vaccines will be available at no cost for people age 12 and older. Masks will be available and are encouraged.

Friday, August 20:

12 p.m.-1 p.m. at Shirley Winston Park, 5025 Steam Mill Road

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. at Elizabeth Canty Homes, 2000 Cusseta Road

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at Edgewood Park, 1523 Morris Road

Saturday, August 21:

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. at Flea Market City, 3338 Victory Drive

2:30 p.m-3:30 p.m. at South Columbus United Methodist Church, 1213 Benning Drive

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2312 Ellen Avenue

