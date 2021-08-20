OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help with identifying two burglary suspects.

On August 17, the Opelika Police Department began investigating two burglaries which occurred at Sunoco Service Station, located at the 300 Block of Columbus Parkway, and Marathon Gas Station, located at the 1000 Block of Columbus Parkway.

Upon investigation, three suspects are seen on camera forcing entry into the business.

On August 19, Opelika Detectives arrested 18-year-old Michael Devonn Kelly, from Columbus, GA, on two counts of burglary in the third degree, and theft of property in the fourth degree.

Kelly’s two accomplices have not been identified. The first suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, maroon sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red and black sneakers.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for two burglary suspects seen on camera (Source: Opelika Police Department)

