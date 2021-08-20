Scattered Storms Return for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, our weather pattern will feature several little ‘disturbances’ that will move our way from the north and west. With all of our technology, computer models, etc., it is notoriously hard to predict the exact timing on these little impulses and how much rain they might squeeze out. At the moment, we will go with a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms over the weekend, keeping in mind that we can’t rule out some early morning or late night showers and storms in the mix. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, depending on the coverage of rain. High pressure builds back in early next week, and that should mean a lower number of showers and storms with rain coverage dropping to the 20-40% range, along with some hotter temperatures - highs back in the low to mid 90s. We might see a little bump in the rain coverage by late next week, but we’ll fine-tune that forecast as we get a bit closer. Keep the umbrellas ready to go this weekend, along with our WTVM weather app to track any showers or storms!

