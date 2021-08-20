Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and the Georgia Department of Public Health are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccines in August and September.

The vaccine clinics will be held on the St. Francis-Emory campus.

All three available vaccines will be available to choose including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The second vaccination for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the same mobile location on Sept. 17, 21 and 24

Residents of Columbus and the surrounding areas can receive the vaccine from the comfort of their car thanks to the Georgia DPH mobile unit, which will be onsite and available during the following dates and times:

  • Aug. 24 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Aug. 27 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sept. 17 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 21 9 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 24 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The location map below will show where the Georgia DPH mobile unit will be located on the St. Francis-Emory campus.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics(Source: St. Francis-Emory Healthcare)

