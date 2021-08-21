$4M renovation project underway in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Parks and Recs will soon start renovating a local historic recreation center. This comes after officials received $4 million to fund the project.

“I think everything needs to be renovated because everything is pretty much the same since it was built probably 60 years ago,” said Travis Hart, a longtime native of LaGrange.

Hart says it’s past time for the gym he goes to across from his home to be renovated. “I just wanted this to be a better place for our kids and for our community so that we can help this place grow and help people grow because a lot of people have came out of here that have been successful.”

One of those successful people is Carla Williams. She grew up in LaGrange and is now the first African American female athletic director in her conference at the University of Virginia. Being that she credits the William J. Griggs Recreation Center as the reason behind her success, she reached out to Calloway Foundations and asked them to fund the renovation of this historic landmark.

“When they decided they would contribute $2 million, we were awarded that grant and it was contingent upon the city and the county both equally matching that funds of a million dollars each,” said Lance Dennis.

Dennis says the parks and rec department hasn’t received the money to start the project, they have already created designs of what the renovation would look like.

The William J. Griggs Center will be transformed to add a full court gym with a concession stand, study rooms, a computer lab and more.

Dennis says the project will take a year to complete. The city’s parks and recs department is also in the process of writing a state grant asking to use COVID funds to fix the leaking pool at that facility.

