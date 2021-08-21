Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama Pastor Gary Perry dies; funeral arrangements announced

(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Gary Perry, pastor of Watoola United Methodist Church, has died. The family announced on Facebook that he died Thursday.

You may remember, his church was destroyed in the Beauregard tornado back in March of 2019. It was rebuilt earlier this year.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 22 at Fredonia United Methodist Church, located at 6240 County Road 222 in Five Points, AL.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. EST. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. EST.

Masks will be required by all in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Masks now required in Sumter County Schools
All Access: Opelika Bulldogs
All Access: Opelika Bulldogs
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #3
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #3
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #2
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #2