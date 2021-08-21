East Alabama Pastor Gary Perry dies; funeral arrangements announced

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Gary Perry, pastor of Watoola United Methodist Church, has died. The family announced on Facebook that he died Thursday.

You may remember, his church was destroyed in the Beauregard tornado back in March of 2019. It was rebuilt earlier this year.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 22 at Fredonia United Methodist Church, located at 6240 County Road 222 in Five Points, AL.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. EST. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. EST.

Masks will be required by all in attendance.

