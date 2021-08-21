Business Break
LaGrange police searching for man accused of ID fraud, financial theft crimes

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a man accused of eight counts of identity fraud and eight counts of financial transaction card theft crimes.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., LaGrange police responded to 150 Tom Hall Parkway, Great Wolf Lodge in reference to a male using stolen credit card numbers.

After an investigation, police say it was determined that Caliph J. Spaulding, of Stone Mountain, GA, had been keying in illegally obtained credit card numbers, which he had stored on his phone, to make purchases at the location.

Officials say eight different credit card numbers that Spaulding used had been reported stolen or were fraudulently used by the cardholder. Police say Spaulding also had a credit card reader/encoder in his possession.

It is not believed that Spaulding obtained the credit card numbers from guests at Great Wolf Lodge, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

