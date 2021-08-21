Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Masks now required in Sumter County Schools

(AP images)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Board of Education has approved a change in its mask guidance.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors are now required to wear face coverings when inside school buildings. This change follows an increase of coronavirus cases in the district.

The school district will also provide a virtual option for students who have medical exemptions.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

All Access: Opelika Bulldogs
All Access: Opelika Bulldogs
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #3
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #3
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #2
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #2
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #1
8/20, Sport Overtime - Play of the Week #1