Masks now required in Sumter County Schools
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Board of Education has approved a change in its mask guidance.
All faculty, staff, students and visitors are now required to wear face coverings when inside school buildings. This change follows an increase of coronavirus cases in the district.
The school district will also provide a virtual option for students who have medical exemptions.
