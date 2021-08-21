MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly coronavirus report and the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 continues to rise.

Out of over 30,000 students, the district reports 164 in-person student cases of the virus. There are over 1,300 self-quarantine or isolation cases among students.

The school district says, of its 5,100 employees, 32 have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 40 self-quarantine or isolation cases among school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.