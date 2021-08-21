Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly coronavirus report and the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 continues to rise.

Out of over 30,000 students, the district reports 164 in-person student cases of the virus. There are over 1,300 self-quarantine or isolation cases among students.

The school district says, of its 5,100 employees, 32 have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 40 self-quarantine or isolation cases among school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Masks now required in Sumter County Schools
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
State health leaders say vaccination numbers are improving
(AP)
Wacoochee Elementary School shifts to virtual learning amid COVID exposures