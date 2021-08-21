Business Break
State health leaders say vaccination numbers are improving

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders said there has been a significant increase in the number of people getting vaccinated across the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is now averaging anywhere between 14,000 and 16,000 shots per day.

This is a large jump compared to six weeks ago, when Harris said the state was averaging around four to five thousand shots per day.

Harris said Alabama is now tied for 44th in the country for first vaccinations, but he said the state is still lagging behind in completed vaccines.

He said vaccine hesitancy is one of the biggest hurdles health leaders are facing, but he is encouraged by the new vaccination rates because that means people are listening to the science and getting the shot.

But Harris said while the new average is good, we still need more people to get vaccinated to improve this surge.

“We really need people to hurry up,” Harris said. “The rush is that our hospitals are under water right now and we are continuing to see these high case numbers. Any person who becomes infected could be the one who creates the next variant that the vaccines don’t work very well for.”

Dr. Harris said about two-thirds of these vaccinations are first doses, meaning it will still be about five to six weeks before they are fully protected.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

