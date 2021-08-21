Unsettled Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an unsettled weekend forecast ahead of us as a few disturbances move through the valley bringing us batches of rain and storms, with the potential for a few storms to be on the stronger side. With more clouds and rain in the forecast, highs will struggle to get past the upper-80s, but it will still be exceptionally muggy outside. Heading into the work week we will begin our return to a more normal summertime forecast with highs in the low-90s and lots of humidity around here in the Chattahoochee Valley. With all of the heat and humidity around we will see pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours, a few of which could be a bit robust.

