Wacoochee Elementary shifts to virtual learning amid COVID exposures

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama school is shifting to virtual learning next week amid a high rate of coronavirus exposures.

Wacoochee Elementary announced today that the school will shift to blended learning from Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27.

The school plans to resume traditional learning and its afterschool program on Monday, August 30.

If students need a meal during the closure, lunch will be served from the front entrance of the school. Parents are asked to drive through the car rider line between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. CST. You’ll need to bring the student’s lunch card, lunch number, or the child to pick up the meals.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.