3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured and vehicles damaged.
CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams says the shooting victims received non-life threatening injuries. They told police they were in the park when they were shot.
Police say the vehicles were shot up in the park.
