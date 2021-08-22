3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured and vehicles damaged.

CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams says the shooting victims received non-life threatening injuries. They told police they were in the park when they were shot.

Police say the vehicles were shot up in the park.

