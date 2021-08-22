Business Break
Fmr. President Donald Trump speaks at rally in Cullman

Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman(Jeffery Foster WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Cullman.

The Save America rally was held at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Thousands of people attended the event.

Speakers included Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R), U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R), and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R).

Governor Kay Ivey welcomed President Trump back to Alabama.

“The Trump Administration and the Ivey Administration worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. I was honored and thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today,” said Governor Ivey. “His America First Agenda is something that we believe in firmly here in Alabama. It was great to have President Trump in Cullman, and I remain committed to carrying out his agenda of supporting small businesses, creating more jobs here at home, keeping business here in Alabama and America and much more in the years to come.”

Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama(Kay Ivey Press)

During his speech the former president suggested that people get vaccinated, but added that it should be a personal choice.

“You know what, I believe totally in your freedoms. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend taking the vaccine! I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines,” He said to the crowd.

President Trump also criticized the Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan, saying that the withdrawal of American troops “Will go down in history as one of the greatest military defeats of all time.”

You can listen to the entire speech on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

