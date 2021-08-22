Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee County DA Office to hold ‘second chance’ job and resource fair

Over 20 employers will be at the free event.
Over 20 employers will be at the free event.(Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is holding its first-ever ‘second chance’ job and resource fair this week.

District Attorney Jessica Ventiere says over 20 “background check-friendly” employers will be at the event. Local attorneys will also be on hand to answer questions about expungements. Resource providers will assist job seekers with applications, job training, and hold mock interviews.

Organizers say the job and resource fair is open to anyone looking for new and better opportunities.

Attendees who register at the event can receive a $250 credit towards court costs and fees in Lee County Circuit and District Courts or in Opelika City Courts.

The free event will take place on Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19
Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Columbus Technical College holds inaugural ‘Techchella’ event
Columbus Technical College holds inaugural ‘Techchella’ event
The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus
The New Georgia Project to host vaccine and ice cream events at various locations in Columbus
Alternative Baseball League makes return to Chattahoochee valley
Alternative Baseball League makes return to Chattahoochee valley