Lee County DA Office to hold ‘second chance’ job and resource fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is holding its first-ever ‘second chance’ job and resource fair this week.

District Attorney Jessica Ventiere says over 20 “background check-friendly” employers will be at the event. Local attorneys will also be on hand to answer questions about expungements. Resource providers will assist job seekers with applications, job training, and hold mock interviews.

Organizers say the job and resource fair is open to anyone looking for new and better opportunities.

Attendees who register at the event can receive a $250 credit towards court costs and fees in Lee County Circuit and District Courts or in Opelika City Courts.

The free event will take place on Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.