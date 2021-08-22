Business Break
Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

