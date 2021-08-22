Much Drier for Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have already seen some rain around this morning, and we will see more rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Breaks of sunshine will put our highs in the lower-90s across the valley. By Monday we will see a lot more in the way of sunshine with highs back in the lower-90s and very slim rain chances in the afternoon. Our normal summertime pattern sets back in by Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper-80s to the lower 90s and pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.