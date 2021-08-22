Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Juvenile arrested in connection with murder of Columbus man
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north