Unsettled Sunday: Hotter Next Week

WTVM 9/16/13 Editorial: Your opinion on Syria matters
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet Saturday at times we will do it all over again on Sunday especially in the afternoon hours. But as we head into tonight those showers and storms will not shut off as is usual. Heading to church or out for a run Sunday morning have the rain gear close by just in case. Temperatures will struggle to reach 90 degrees with all the clouds and precipitation. Next week features more classic summer time weather with a 20-40% coverage area of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s. Tropics wise we have Hurricane Henri making a rare landfall in Southern New England, so if you have any family and friends in NY, CT, RI, or MA, check up on them but know that power may be out for them! Tropics are not a factor in our 9-Day forecast, but stay up tp date as the season is far from over. Enjoy your Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

