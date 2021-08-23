Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany

Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 2-year-old boy is dead following a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened at an apartment in the 2500 block of Hilltop Drive, just before 4 p.m.

There is a large first responder presence at the scene.

APD said that investigators have started interviewing witnesses at the Law Enforcement Center and collecting evidence at the scene to assist with determining what led to the shooting.

According to police, it is unclear at this time if the injury was self-inflicted.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Donald Trump addresses thousands at rally in Cullman

Latest News

NEW DETAILS: 3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
CrimeStoppers searching for Opelika theft suspects
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama