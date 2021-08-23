2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 2-year-old boy is dead following a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened at an apartment in the 2500 block of Hilltop Drive, just before 4 p.m.

There is a large first responder presence at the scene.

APD said that investigators have started interviewing witnesses at the Law Enforcement Center and collecting evidence at the scene to assist with determining what led to the shooting.

According to police, it is unclear at this time if the injury was self-inflicted.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

