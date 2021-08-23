Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Donald Trump addresses thousands at rally in Cullman

Latest News

Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Deadly Tennessee flooding: Search for the missing continues amid devastation
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US-led Kabul airlift accelerates but still hampered by chaos