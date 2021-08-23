Columbus police investigate hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a three-car crash occurred near Forrest Road.

On August 22, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a car accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an accident involving three vehicles had occurred.

A male driver and female passenger had injuries from the accident and were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by EMS. The male driver is in critical condition and the female passenger is in serious but stable condition.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. He was described as being in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone having information related to this case is encouraged to contact Corporal C. Haynes at 706-225-4262.

