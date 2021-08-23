Business Break
CrimeStoppers searching for Opelika theft suspects

(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is searching for the persons responsible for catalytic converter thefts in Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department began an investigation on August 16 after a report of several thefts at CT Collision on Pepperell Parkway.

According to CrimeStoppers, employees reported approximately 20 catalytic converters and other items were stolen off of vehicles in their impound lot.

Officials says catalytic converter thieves normally leave a $2,000 replacement cost for the owner.

Anyone with information on this incident or any catalytic converter thefts is asked to call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

